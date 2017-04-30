SSTC - Sto put on - Syttende Deutsche...

SSTC - Sto put on - Syttende Deutsche' May 5, 6, 7

Staff photo by Clay Schuldt Christina Koester, Judy Sellner, Sue Griebel, Bonnie Lantz and Jodi Poehler wear matching black and white jumpsuits to practice the "Illusion Dance," which they will perform next week in State Street Theater Company's "Syttende Deutsche" variety show. NEW ULM - It is said in New Ulm that Germans have more fun, but next week it's the Norwegians' turn with the State Street Theater's variety show, variety show will hold three performances the first weekend in May. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and May 6 and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, May 7. May 17 is the Norwegian Constitution Day and is an official national holiday in Norway.

