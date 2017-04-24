Schools, others practice new ways to ...

Schools, others practice new ways to respond to mass shootings

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Journal

As mass shootings at schools and public spaces appear to be on the rise, New Ulm schools are implementing a new way to decrease tragic results. ALICE is a relatively new training program designed to equip everyday people with the skills and training to decrease the number of people killed in an active shooter situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
Corey Sass (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley (Jul '16) Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,036 • Total comments across all topics: 280,517,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC