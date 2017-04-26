PUC - S proposes natural gas overbilling settlement

The New Ulm Public Utilities Commission agreed to submit a settlement agreement to the Hutchinson Utilities Commission to resolve a metering error that resulted in New Ulm being overbilled $1.2 million for natural gas from the Hutchinson pipeline. Utilities Director Patrick Wrase said the overcharging was the result of erroneous meters managed by HUC that measured the volume of gas delivered to New Ulm from the natural gas pipeline.

