Public Notices, April 16, 2017
WHEREAS, Josh and Lindsay Dalluge have filed an application with the City of New Ulm requesting a variance to allow a fence to be located 3' from the side property line of the property legally described as Lot 8, Block 142 North of Center Street. The required setback is 5'.
