Our View: Let's keep prom memories happy
More than at any time during the year, prom nights raise the terrible possibility some parents will have nothing but memories of sons and daughters killed by alcohol-fueled mistakes in motor vehicles. Some high school students view prom night as a time when the normal rules of behavior - and prudence - can be discarded.
