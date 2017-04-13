NU man faces 17 felony sex counts

A 21-year-old New Ulm man was charged with 17 felony counts of prostitution and first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving five local teenage girls since Jan 1, 2015 in Brown County District Court Wednesday. Colten C. Camacho's unconditional bail was set at $500,000 or $250,000 with conditions at his bail hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.