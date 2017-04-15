New Ulm Community Bike Expo April 22

New Ulm Community Bike Expo April 22

A free Community Bike Expo with events for all ages will be held rain or shine on Saturday, April 22, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the New Ulm Civic Center. The expo is being coordinated by three organizations: Hearts Beat Back: The Heart of New Ulm Project, New Ulm Parks and Recreation and Healthy Together, a partnership of Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Waseca Counties funded by the Minnesota Statewide Health Improvement Program .

