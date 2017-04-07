Mpls. company to take over former school
The Community Housing Development Corporation has a purchase agreement to take over the classroom side of the former middle school where State Street Theater Company resides. CHDC is looking to secure tax credits from the state and city to fund the rehabilitation and renovation of the building.
