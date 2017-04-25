MLC presents: - Peter Pan'

Staff photo by Connor Cummiskey Tinker Bell , Peter Pan , and Peter's Shadow ask the audience to blow air at the stage to make a wind for them to fly to Neverland. NEW ULM - Join the plucky Peter Pan and the Darling children in Neverland as Martin Luther College students perform At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the auditorium at MLC, guests can watch the MLC Children's Theatre performance for $2 a ticket.

