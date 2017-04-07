Hot Topics focuses on ag industry impact
Noting that over 53 percent of the economy of southern Minnesota is related to agriculture, the New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a Hot Topics lunch with the GreenSeam organization. Executive Director Sam Ziegler of GreenSeam and Jonathan Zierdt, President & CEO of Greater Mankato Growth, shared with the group that this regional concentration of ag-related businesses can serve as a magnet to attract other business and help the ag industry tell their economic impact story.
