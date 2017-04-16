Highway 15 construction in New Ulm starts May 1

Highway 15 in the city of New Ulm will be under construction beginning May 1, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced. Traffic traveling through the city will be detoured to 20th Street/Nicollet County Road 37 and Highway 14. Local traffic will be able to use Highway 15/Broadway during construction, but should expect intermittent block closures to accommodate underground and signal work and outside lane closures for work on pedestrian ramps and sidewalks.

