Harris pleads guilty to conspiracy to sell drug in Kimball overdose

One of the two men charged in the overdose death of Maurice Kimball on July 12, 2016, pleaded guilty Monday in Brown County District Court to a count of conspiracy to commit drug sales in the third degree. Logan Harris of New Ulm had been charged on Nov. 14, 2016, with participating in the sale of methamphetamine to Kimball, 24, of New Ulm, who died of an accidental methamphetamine overdose after being arrested and becoming ill in the Brown County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.