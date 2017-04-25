Harris pleads guilty to conspiracy to sell drug in Kimball overdose
One of the two men charged in the overdose death of Maurice Kimball on July 12, 2016, pleaded guilty Monday in Brown County District Court to a count of conspiracy to commit drug sales in the third degree. Logan Harris of New Ulm had been charged on Nov. 14, 2016, with participating in the sale of methamphetamine to Kimball, 24, of New Ulm, who died of an accidental methamphetamine overdose after being arrested and becoming ill in the Brown County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC