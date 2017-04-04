Hanska Community Library Director Darlene Nelson stands near book racks at the library.
Before long, Hanska Community Library Director Darlene Nelson and her volunteer helpers won't have to move her library into the back room every time social events take place at the Hanska Community Center. The City of Hanska recently bought the library a new home at 109 Broadway, downtown.
