GreenSeam the next Hot Topic
New Ulm Chamber is hosting a Hot Topics on Thursday, April 6, to inform the community about an organizational effort to promote southern Minnesota and northern Iowa as an agri-business region. Through the leadership of Greater Mankato Growth and a steering committee loaded with agri-business leaders, GreenSeam is working to tell the story of a regional industry segment that has $15.3 billion in sales annually and spans the spectrum of production, processing, manufacturing, professional services, research, technology, education, transportation and more.
