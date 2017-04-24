Golf: Boys go 3-3 in matches
The Jackson County Central boys' golf team competed in a match-play event Thursday in New Ulm, with Huskies going 3-3. Matched against a single opponent from another team for an 18-hole match, the Huskies got wins from Scott Flatebo, Austin Haar and Alec Kocak.
