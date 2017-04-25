GFW looks at facilities proposals

The Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop School Board looked at facilities proposals and tabled action on them to the May 22 board meeting Monday night. Superintendent Tami Martin said she recommends proposed grade level realignment that would put pre-kindergarten through second grade students at the Gibbon school, grades 3-6 at Fairfax and grades 7-12 plus a wrap-around daycare program at Winthrop.

