Former publisher Bruce Fenske dies

Fenske was a New Ulm native who took over as publisher of The Journal in 1980 at the age of 29. He served as publisher for 35 years in a journalism career that started when he was in high school, taking sports calls at night and shooting photos. He worked as a stringer for The Journal during his years at the University of Minnesota, covering a few legislative meetings for editor Bill Macklin.

