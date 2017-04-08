Findings suggest The Heart of New Ulm Project has helped lower heart disease risk

Since Hearts Beat Back: The Heart of New Ulm Project started back in 2009, people who live and work in New Ulm have made a variety of changes to live a healthier lifestyle and reduce their risk for heart disease. For the past eight years, researchers at The Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation and Allina Health have been tracking health improvements in the community, and in March, researchers presented yet another study showing positive results, particularly with blood pressure and cholesterol control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.