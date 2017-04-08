Findings suggest The Heart of New Ulm...

Findings suggest The Heart of New Ulm Project has helped lower heart disease risk

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Journal

Since Hearts Beat Back: The Heart of New Ulm Project started back in 2009, people who live and work in New Ulm have made a variety of changes to live a healthier lifestyle and reduce their risk for heart disease. For the past eight years, researchers at The Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation and Allina Health have been tracking health improvements in the community, and in March, researchers presented yet another study showing positive results, particularly with blood pressure and cholesterol control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
Corey Sass (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley (Jul '16) Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC