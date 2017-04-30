Eagle Scout Awards
Submitted photo Four local Boy Scouts received their Eagle Scout awards, the highest achievement in Boy Scouts, on Sunday, April 23, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in New Ulm. Andrew Blumhoefer, Dan Lindquist, Tony Rosenhamer and Kelby Stocker, all New Ulm High School seniors, have been with Troop 25 since first grade.
