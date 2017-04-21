Drill, Pippert achieve Eagle Scout rank
Two local Boy Scouts were honored Saturday, April 15, at New Ulm Country Club for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Connor Drill of Courtland and Truman Pippert of New Ulm, both members of Troop 25, have been active in Scouting since first grade.
