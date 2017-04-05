City restores parking on S. Garden
Parking will be restored on Garden Street from Center to 8th South, following seal coating and roadway striping this summer. In 2014, this segment of Garden Street was re-striped to eliminate on-street parking on the west side to accommodate a bicycle lane.
