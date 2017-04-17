City Council to consider settlement with Plaza Garibaldi
On Tuesday, the City Council will consider accepting a settlement from Plaza Garibaldi regarding a series of liquor-license violations. In the last 36 months, Plaza Garibaldi had two confirmed liquor violations involving the sale of alcohol to minors.
