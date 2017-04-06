Chamber of Commerce agenda outlined

Chamber of Commerce agenda outlined

Jim Pumarlo, Director of Communications with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, visited New Ulm Wednesday, to discuss the chamber's focus in 2017. "What happens and doesn't happen in St. Paul has an impact on the Main Streets of New Ulm, Worthington, International Falls and Duluth," In 2017, the Minnesota Chamber is advancing state legislation in four primary areas: tax relief, health care, work place mandates and transportation investment.

