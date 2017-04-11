Bruce, outside The Journal on his last day as publisher in October 2015.
As a member of the Sister Cities Commission, Bruce befriended Hans Joohs Exchange interns, including Elena Kretschmer, who interned at The Journal as a reporter. Barb a Sand Bruce Fenske at an MNA meeting with Pam Hunt from Blue Earth on the right, and Joyce Ramige from the McLeod County Chronicle, Glencoe, in the back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC