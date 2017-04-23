Bike Expo teaches riding safety, traffic rules
Cyclists of all ages learned bike safety and got a free safety check during the New Ulm Bike Expo Saturday. The second annual expo had lessons for kids to learn how to safely ride, along with starter bikes and helmets.
