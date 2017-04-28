Bavarian Blast releases new logo

Bavarian Blast releases new logo

Working with Lime Valley Advertising of Mankato, a new logo and website have been created to communicate the festival's personality and to encourage people to attend. The new logo features a jolly musician and in the background are simple renditions of some of the notable architecture in New Ulm: Glockenspiel, Hermann Monument and others.

