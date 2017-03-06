Turning blue for colon cancer awareness

Turning blue for colon cancer awareness

The City of New Ulm is joining cities across the state and the nation today, turning blue to draw attention to Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Civic, public and private organizations across the state will light various landmarks blue from dusk to dawn tonight, to show support for colon cancer survivors and patients.

