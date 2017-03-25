Summit Avenue Music Series presents P...

Summit Avenue Music Series presents Peter McGuire and Friends on Sunday

The Summit Avenue Music Series Season Finale presents Peter McGuire and Friends on Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of the Christ on the campus of Martin Luther College in New Ulm. The SAMS final concert of the season features violinist Peter McGuire, a native of Minnesota who has performed with some of the finest orchestras in the world.

