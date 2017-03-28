Scholars honored at 50th Rotary Banquet
The New Ulm Rotary Club marked its 50th annual Scholars Recognition Banquet Monday by bringing back three speakers who at one time sat where this year's honorees were sitting in the Martin Luther College gymnasium. Three past recipients of the Rotary Service Above Self award were this year's speakers, representing each of the three high schools, and three different decades.
