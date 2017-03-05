Santa's Closet Thank You

Santa's Closet Thank You

Submitted photo Santa's Closet Thank You The Sertoma Club of New Ulm recently recognized several businesses and organizations that made sizable donations to the club's Santa's Closet at a breakfast meeting. This past Christmas 176 families and over 400 children received gifts, hats and mittens and books because of the generosity of many individuals, businesses and organizations.

