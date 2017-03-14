Sanborn man faces criminal sex charges after alleged detox incidents

A 40-year-old Sanborn man was charged Monday with two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Brown County District Court. Charges against Gabriel E. Sanchez, 16878 U.S. Highway 71, Sanborn, stem from incidents at the Brown County Evaluation Center Sunday, where he allegedly groped two female employees as they were trying to admit him, according to court documents.

