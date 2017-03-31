PUC weighing litigation to recover unpaid gas capacity

The New Ulm's Public Utilities Commission is weighing its options on how to recover $65,994.09 in unpaid gas capacity owed to the city's gas department. Last Tuesday, it scheduled a closed session meeting for Wednesday, April 12, to discuss possible litigation related to unpaid and unaccounted-for natural gas transported on the Fairfax natural gas pipeline to Heartland Corn Products ethanol plant in Winthrop.

