PUC - Sponders response to unpaid gas on Fairfax pipeline
The New Ulm Public Utilities Commission plans to meet in closed session on Wednesday, April 12 to discuss possible litigation related to unpaid and unaccounted for natural gas volumes transported on the Fairfax natural gas pipeline to Heartland Corn Product ethanol plant. The discrepancy was first brought to the PUC's attention in January 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC