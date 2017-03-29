Paperwork puts extra pressure on special ed teachers
An informal survey of middle school teachers at District 88 showed that those teachers spent an average of 183 hours per school year on legally required paperwork. A further breakdown showed 59 hours spent on evaluations, 43 on IEP progress reports and 84 on the IEP's themselves.
