NU man faces felony charges in Walgreen theft attempt
A 40-year-old New Ulm man faces felony attempted simple robbery and attempted theft charges following a Tuesday incident at the Walgreen Pharmacy in New Ulm. According to court documents, Jason M. Waltz, 40, 622 S. Front St., was arrested and interviewed Wednesday by New Ulm Police after allegedly entering Guidepoint Pharmacy in Winthrop and telling an employee he was a security employee there to perform maintenance on a Substance II cabinet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC