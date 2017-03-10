NU man faces felony charges in Walgre...

NU man faces felony charges in Walgreen theft attempt

A 40-year-old New Ulm man faces felony attempted simple robbery and attempted theft charges following a Tuesday incident at the Walgreen Pharmacy in New Ulm. According to court documents, Jason M. Waltz, 40, 622 S. Front St., was arrested and interviewed Wednesday by New Ulm Police after allegedly entering Guidepoint Pharmacy in Winthrop and telling an employee he was a security employee there to perform maintenance on a Substance II cabinet.

