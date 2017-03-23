New Ulm featured at German-American Conference

New Ulm's history will be covered at the forthcoming Euro-Atlantic Conference: Legacy of 1848 Through Today: Transplanted Ideas & Values in America's Past and Present It will be held in Northfield, Minnesota, March 30-April 2. The conference is sponsored by the Stoltenberg Institute of German-American Forty-Eighter Studies, and coordinated by Dr. Don Heinrich Tolzmann and Dr. Joachim Reppmann.

