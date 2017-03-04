New Ulm Diocese to file for Chapter 11 protection
The Diocese of New Ulm is filing for Chapter 11 reorganization as it seeks to settle the lawsuits filed against it as a result of clerical sex abuse of children. The Minnesota Child Victims Act lifted the statute of limitations for victims of child sex abuse, setting up a three-year period when victims of past sexual abuse could seek damages.
