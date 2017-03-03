New Ulm Diocese files for bankruptcy Diocese says it's the fairest way to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse, John LeVoir Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/minnesota/2017/03/03/new-ulm-diocese-files-bankruptcy/98690226/ MINNEAPOLIS - The Diocese of New Ulm has filed for bankruptcy protection, becoming the 14th diocese nationwide to file for reorganization after claims of sexual abuse by clergy. The diocese covering 15 counties in rural south and west-central Minnesota filed for bankruptcy Friday, saying it's the fairest way to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse while continuing its operations.

