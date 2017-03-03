New Ulm Diocese files for bankruptcy

New Ulm Diocese files for bankruptcy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

New Ulm Diocese files for bankruptcy Diocese says it's the fairest way to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse, John LeVoir Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/minnesota/2017/03/03/new-ulm-diocese-files-bankruptcy/98690226/ MINNEAPOLIS - The Diocese of New Ulm has filed for bankruptcy protection, becoming the 14th diocese nationwide to file for reorganization after claims of sexual abuse by clergy. The diocese covering 15 counties in rural south and west-central Minnesota filed for bankruptcy Friday, saying it's the fairest way to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse while continuing its operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb 2 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
Corey Sass (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley (Jul '16) Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,293,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC