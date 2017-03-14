New museum director brings experiences from Alaska
The new director at the Brown County Historical Society Museum hopes to bring lessons from an Alaskan tribal repository to Brown County. Marni Leist joined the BCHS last month from her former position of collections curator and director of operations at the Alutiiq Museum and Repository in Kodiak, Alaska.
