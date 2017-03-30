MVL team members place in subsection
On Tuesday, March 28, the MVL speech team traveled to Janesville to compete in the 2A North subsection tournament. In Extemporaneous Reading, Abigail Pleiss place first, and Hannah Mohror placed second.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC