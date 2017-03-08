MN Commerce deputy commissioner arres...

MN Commerce deputy commissioner arrested in St. Paul prostitution sting

A deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce was among several men arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in St. Paul. Police took Michael Shane Deal, 46, of Litchfield, Minn., into custody on Tuesday about 3 p.m., according to a police report.

