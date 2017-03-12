Irish luncheon kicks off celebration in New Ulm
Irish and Germans alike had an early taste of St. Patrick's Day Saturday, March 11, during the Irish Tea and Luncheon. Guests were served salad, potato and leek soup and chocolate cake with Bailey's Buttercream frosting.
