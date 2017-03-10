Holdup attempt at Walgreen

Holdup attempt at Walgreen

New Ulm police are investigating an attempt to hold up the Walgreen Drug Store pharmacy counter in New Ulm on Tuesday. According to a New Ulm Police Department press release, an adult male approached the Walgreen pharmacy counter on Tuesday afternoon and handed the attendant a note that demanded When the clerk said he would first have to check with the manager, the man fled the store at about 3:48 p.m. without obtaining any medication.

