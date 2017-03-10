Holdup attempt at Walgreen
New Ulm police are investigating an attempt to hold up the Walgreen Drug Store pharmacy counter in New Ulm on Tuesday. According to a New Ulm Police Department press release, an adult male approached the Walgreen pharmacy counter on Tuesday afternoon and handed the attendant a note that demanded When the clerk said he would first have to check with the manager, the man fled the store at about 3:48 p.m. without obtaining any medication.
