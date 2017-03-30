Golf carts on city streets? Committee starts debate
The City Council created the committee to look into the plausibility of allowing golf carts and all-retain vehicles on city streets. The committee consist of Police Chief Myron Wieland, City Manager Brian Gramentz, City Attorney Roger Hippert, City Councilors Charlie Schmitz and David Christian, Dennis Born and Michael Shaneman.
