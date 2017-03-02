Gangelhoff, O'Brien are Cathedral High's - STriple "A" nominees
NEWa SULM - Nicole Gangelhoff and Brendan O'Brien have been selected by New Ulm's Cathedral High School to receive the Triple Award recognizes and honors high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the fine arts. It also provides member schools with the opportunity to participate in a statewide program that supports, promotes and recognizes academic and co-curricular achievements.
