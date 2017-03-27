Former Department of Commerce deputy commissioner charged in prostitution case
A deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce arranged to pay a woman for sex after finishing up work meetings earlier this month, according to criminal charges. Michael Shane Deal, 46, of Litchfield, was charged Monday with one count of engaging in prostitution in a public place on March 7 in St. Paul, according to the criminal complaint filed against him in Ramsey County District Court.
