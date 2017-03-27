Former Department of Commerce deputy ...

Former Department of Commerce deputy commissioner charged in prostitution case

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: TwinCities

A deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce arranged to pay a woman for sex after finishing up work meetings earlier this month, according to criminal charges. Michael Shane Deal, 46, of Litchfield, was charged Monday with one count of engaging in prostitution in a public place on March 7 in St. Paul, according to the criminal complaint filed against him in Ramsey County District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Ulm Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia Feb '17 The TRUMP of Trolls 3
Corey Sass (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wondering 1
Election Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10) Aug '16 matt 4
Brandon lesley (Jul '16) Jul '16 Justpassingby 1
News Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16) Apr '16 Windy Leaf 1
new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16) Feb '16 steve lesley 1
New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Steven Lesley I SPY 1
See all New Ulm Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Ulm Forum Now

New Ulm Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Ulm Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

New Ulm, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,013 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC