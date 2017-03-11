Farm Show: MnDOT discusses mowing, haying

Minnesota Highway Department employees discussed the new permitting process for mowing and baling hay on MnDOT right of way at the 36th Annual Farm-City Hub Club Farm Show at the New Ulm Civic Center Friday. Although a state law has been in the books for decades, the highway department recently adopted a statewide standard for right-of-way mowing and baling and developed a new permit form.

