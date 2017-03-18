Fairmont Area looks to draft strategic plan
The Fairmont Area School Board is in the process of developing a strategic plan meant to improve the learning environment and meet the needs of students. To help craft the plan, Superintendent Joe Brown shared that an important part of the process includes determining current perceptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Ulm Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Deadly Home Invasion Near Madelia
|Feb '17
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|3
|Corey Sass (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wondering
|1
|Who do you support for State Senate in Minnesot... (Nov '10)
|Aug '16
|matt
|4
|Brandon lesley (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Justpassingby
|1
|Eagles Extravaganza (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Windy Leaf
|1
|new ulm man accused of molesting and rapeing yo... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|steve lesley
|1
|New Ulm Man Accused of Molesting, Raping Young ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Steven Lesley I SPY
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Ulm Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC