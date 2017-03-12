Editor's Mailbag
In the novice division, Ari Selvey placed 1st in the Humorous Intrepretation category, and Rachel Ruschmeyer placed 3rd in novice Poetry. On the varsity team, Brianna Sanders placed 5th in the Informative category, Abigail Pleiss placed 1st in Extemporaneous Reading, and Elizabeth Kassuelke placed 7th in Poetry.
