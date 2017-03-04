Eagle Update: Middle School program u...

Eagle Update: Middle School program up and running

In September of 2016, New Ulm Middle School opened its doors for the first time with a new school program specifically designed to meet the needs and developmental characteristics of the district's 5th -8th grade students. One of the key elements of the middle school concept is that every student in the building is assigned to a house or team of students who share the same core teachers and general location of the building.

